Tree Topples, Roadways Flood as Storm Sweeps San Diego County

Trees toppled, streets flooded and vehicles spun out as a powerful holiday storm dumped buckets of rain and inches of snow on San Diego County Thursday.

Rescue crews were at the ready for any problems that arose and the brunt of the storm swept from west to east, dumping up to an inch of rain in just hours.

And with that amount of heavy rainfall, problems did arise.

In National City, a power outage was caused when a large tree fell onto powerlines and at least two vehicles in a neighborhood at 30th Street and D Avenue.

A branch several inches wide tore through the windshield of one vehicle and the taillight was crushed of another.

It was not clear how many people were without power at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, but National City police said at least one traffic light was out as a result. San Diego Gas & Electric was responding to repair damaged lines.

In the snowy mountains, accumulation levels dropped to about 4,000 feet, prompting chain requirements for the following roadways:

Palomar Mountain above 2,500 feet

Mount Laguna above 5,000 feet

Ranchita Area starting at the 8-mile marker

By the time the storm passes on Friday, two feet of snow or more are possible at the highest mountain peaks in San Diego County with several inches of snow at ranges with elevations above 4,000 feet.

The underpass at Camino de la Reina and Hotel Circle is flooded. #SDPD is closing the road and redirecting traffic. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/55faukzixA — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) December 26, 2019

The storm also caused several roadways to flood, including two roadways that are often shut down amid heavy rain -- Quarry Road in Spring Valley, what is known as Country Club Dip in the Harmony Grove area. Several roads in North County's Rainbow area were also closed due to flooding, the San Diego County Department of Public Works (DPW) said.

In Mission Valley, a woman needed to be pulled from a flooded underpass at Camina de la Reina. Several inches of water accumulated below the underpass, prompting crews to close the road to traffic.

For more road closures and warnings, visit the DPW's Twitter.

Several problems were also reported on soaked roadways, especially during the morning commute hours.

On Interstate 5 near Via de la Valle, a semi-truck jackknifed on the wet roadways and nearly flipped onto its side, causing a fuel spill on southbound lanes. The crash forced a temporary closure of the freeway.

Heavy downpours were expected to last through about 10 a.m. and taper off significantly from there, leaving just a chance of scattered showers for the rest of the day Thursday. The storm should clear by Friday.