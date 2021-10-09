soccer

2nd Half Strikes Put Loyal SC on Brink of Playoffs

San Diego scored twice in four minutes to beat Sacramento

By Derek Togerson

San Diego Loyal SC

San Diego Loyal SC started the season on a 4-match losing streak. With four games left, this is a completely different club.

The Loyal won again, coming from behind to beat Sacramento 2-1 on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Torero Stadium. They've won six of their last eight outings and only lost once in that time, dropping their magic number to secure a playoff spot to just two points.

Sacramento had a 1-0 lead at halftime. In the 54th minute Alejandro Guido let loose a shot from just outside the box. He didn't hit it as hard as he could have but he put it in the perfect spot, to the bottom right corner and out of reach of the diving goalie to tie the game 1-1.

Three minutes later Guido sent a gorgeous pass from midfield through several defenders and onto the foot of the streaking Douglas Martinez, who cut left to evade the keeper and stuck it in the open net for the game-winner.

The Loyal host New Mexico next Sunday afternoon at 3:00 at Torero Stadium. A win would clinch a post-season spot but it is possible that they could already have it secured if other results go their way during the week.

