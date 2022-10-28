2nd Grader Who Left School Intoxicated Drank Hand Sanitizer, Del Mar Union District Says

A second-grade student who became intoxicated while at an elementary school in April 2022, likely consumed hand sanitizer before she was hospitalized with a .23 blood alcohol level, the Del Mar Union School District said Thursday.

Chris Delejanty, the district's assistant superintendent said because of their investigation, the school has since taken measures to make sure the student no longer had access to hand sanitizer. "The safety of our students is always a top priority of the District," the superintendent said in a written statement.

The child's parents, Shavon and Kris Lindley, suspected their daughter's water bottle may have been tampered with. Delejanty responded that evidence from their investigation doesn't support that conclusion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Legal documents from a public records request given to NBC 7 stated between January and March of 2022, the little girl's parents noticed several times when their daughter "bumped into walls after being dizzy and disoriented."

Those incidents led up to the big scare that happened on April 1, when, according to the documents, the little girl was walking to the car after school, got disoriented, fell and was taken to the hospital.

“She'd been unconscious in the hospital. They had to shoot her full of Narcan because they thought maybe she'd ingested an opioid,” said her mother Shavon.

Doctors said the girl's blood alcohol level was .23, nearly three times the legal driving limit.

According to an investigation noted in the legal documents, the school and Del Mar Unified School District found the little girl was dizzy from consuming hand sanitizer.

The parents say the school should have some responsibility.

“If it was ingested sanitizer, let’s talk about what the responsibilities were," said Kris Lindsey. “If there is any negligence, I don't need them to admit it, I just want them to work with us and I feel they were just ready to sweep us under the rug."

The American Association of Poison Control and other organizations have warned of an increase in children eating hand sanitizer in school since the pandemic.

A written response from the district's lawyers says, the district is not aware of any other instances where students have ingested hand sanitizers.

The Del Mar Union School District is a K-6 district with nine schools.