2nd arrest made in shooting at Grantville apartment pool that left man, security guard dead

A second suspect was taken into custody in connection with a shootout near the pool of a Grantville apartment complex that left two people dead, including a security guard.

Jacarre Easter, 23, was arrested in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on March 12 and is awaiting extradition back to San Diego to face charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Joseph Taylor, 31, and Lavion Estridge, a 24-year-old security guard at the apartment complex.

San Diego police said a possible gang-related shootout between two groups of people happened around 8:50 p.m. on March 5 in the 4500 block of Alvarado Canyon Road near the Grantville Trolley Station.

Officers found the two shooting victims in a stairwell. They were then taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, SDPD said.

Charles Patrick Burke Jr., 31, was arrested on double murder charges on March 5 at a Rancho Bernardo gas station but police believed at least two other people pulled out firearms and began shooting. With Easter's arrest, there may still be one suspect outstanding in the shooting that shook up residents of the apartment complex near the College area.

What prompted the deadly gunfire remains under investigation.

NBC 7's Shellye Leggett was in court with the latest details in the hearing of accused murderer Charles Burke.