2nd Alarm Called in Large Commercial Fire Near Linda Vista

By Eric S. Page

Firefighters were able to knock out a big blaze that erupted at a large commercial building on Morena Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out sometime around 5:30 p.m. at 1291 Morena Blvd., which is listed as the address of a two-story building housing the Cashway Electrical Supply company.

More than a dozen trucks and 80 firefighters were called out from San Diego Fire-Rescue, which is being assisted by at least one crew from Chula Vista.

One person was reportedly inside the building but has been accounted for. The fire was knocked out and the crews will remain on the scene for another couple of hours.

The Red Cross was requested for one man and a dog who were displaced from the building.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

