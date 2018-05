A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting murders of two men in Mountain View last Sunday, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Shannon Bryant has been charged in the murders of Tony Jackson, 33, and Robert Brown, 37, who were shot while standing in front of the Rec Center on 40th Street. They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bryant will be arraigned next week.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the murders.