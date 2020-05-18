NATIONAL CITY

$28M Jackpot Ticket Sold in National City Not Yet Claimed

By City News Serivce

The owner of a ticket with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing sold at a National City 7-Eleven store has not yet come forward, the California Lottery announced.

The owner has 180 days from the date of the ticket's purchase to claim the $28 million prize.

The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 9, 23, 27, 35 and the Mega number was 16.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

NATIONAL CITYlotterycalifornia lottery
