28-Year-Old Man Killed in Jamacha Hit-and-Run

A 28-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Jamacha, according to San Diego police.

The hit-and-run was reported just before 11 p.m. on the 8100 block of Jamacha Road. As the investigation developed, authorities determined the victim was walking westbound on Jamacha Road on the eastbound lanes when he was hit by a car that took off after the crash.

Police said the 21-year-old driver involved in the crash parked his car nearby then took off on foot. He was stopped by authorities and police determined he was not under the influence.

The driver was not booked and police did not explain why. The victim, meanwhile, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the hit-and-run. Anyone with information on the crash or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.