San Diego

26 Million Pounds of Dirt Poured Into Snapdragon Stadium for Monster Jam, Supercross

The Monster Jam and Supercross makes its Snapdragon Stadium debut this year

By Renee Schmiedeberg

The loudest, dirtiest and most monstrously massive trucks are rolling back into San Diego for two weekends in January as the Monster Jam and Monster Energy Supercross rumbles into the new Snapdragon Stadium for the very first time.

Spectators can expect high-powered motorsports, high flying destruction and unbelievable stunts. Monster Energy Supercross will bring a unique layout for "big air" and breathtaking stunts.

Well-known drivers who may enter the fray are Grave Digger (Tyler Menninga), Megalodon (Cory Rummell), El Toro Loco (Mark List), Zombie (Bari Musawwir), Son-uva Digger (Ryan Anderson), Monster Mutt (Chris Koehler), Lucas Stabilizer (Cynthia Gauthier), Avenger (Jim Koehler) and more. More drivers may be announced and current competitors may change prior to the event.

When is Monster Jam and Supercross?

Monster Jam (excluding VIP experiences):

  • Sat. Jan. 7 - 7 p.m.
  • Sun. Jan. 8 - 3 p.m.
  • Sat. Jan. 14 - 7 p.m.
  • Sun. Jan. 15 - 3 p.m.

Purchase tickets for Monster Jam here.

Monster Energy Supercross:

  • Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - 6:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets for Monster Energy Supercross here.

Snapdragon Stadium is located at 2102 Stadium Way.

San DiegoTrucksmonster jam
