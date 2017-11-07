Scripps Health is about to make some major changes to all of its five campuses across San Diego County. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has the details. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Scripps Health is about to make some major changes to all of its five campuses across San Diego County.

The $2.6 billion project announced Tuesday will include seismic retrofitting of existing buildings and replacing an entire acute care building at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.

This announcement by Scripps Health is the latest development in San Diego’s growing healthcare industry. In the last several years Sharp, Kaiser, UC San Diego and Palomar have all either made improvements or publically announced expansion projects for the future.

Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest will receive the largest renovations, costing an estimated $1.3 billion.

"I know it’s an old hospital," said Connie Moa, a healthcare professional. "We have a lot of patients who go to that hospital and we do surgeries there also."

According to the San Diego Workforce Partnership, the healthcare industry is booming. One in eight jobs countywide is health-services related, accounting for more than 121,000 overall jobs in 2016.

"For job security, it’s good," Moa said. "There will be more programs, more opportunities."

Details on Scripps Health renovation project include:





Scripps Mercy San Diego: replacement of the existing acute care building with a tower 12 stories above ground, and three below, commencing in 2022, and an addition of a cancer outpatient center and upgrades to the central plant

Scripps Memorial La Jolla: construction of a seven-story, 401,000-square-foot hospital tower beginning in 2021 and central plant upgrades

Scripps Memorial Encinitas: construction of a 185,000-square-foot, three-story acute care building beginning in 2021, building of a three-story, 68,000-square-foot medical office building, upgrades to the central plant and seismic retrofitting of several other buildings

Seismic retrofitting of the acute care buildings at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Green Hospital.



