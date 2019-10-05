$25K Reward Offered for Tips Leading to an Arrest in Ramona Hit-and-Run

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who helps with the arrest of the person who hit a cyclist in Ramona and took off.

Michelle Scott, 53, was riding along on State Route 67 in Ramona, just north of Dye Road, when she was hit by a black Ford Edge SUV that fled the scene. The California Highway Patrol said the SUV had stolen license plates, and investigators are having a hard time tracking it and have very few leads.

Scott suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to Palomar Hospital were she remains in critical condition.

Scott worked for Power Plus in Escondido, a company that has over 400 employees.

Her boss recently called for the suspect to surrender.

Scott’s co-workers gathered Saturday morning for the Power Plus Olympics, a company event that Scott helped planned.

“There is a somber mood at the office knowing that Michelle is at the hospital,” said co-worker, Brian Schultz.

This was the first time this festive event started with a company prayer.

“She is loved by everyone,” said Schultz.

The car that hit Scott traveled onto the shoulder, directly into her path, ejecting her from her bike causing her to land on the roadway, explained investigators.

The reason the Edge drifted is still under investigation, said police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Scott's family. And now, an anonymous $25,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person that hit her and ran away.

Anyone with information can contact California Highway Patrol at (619) 401-2000.