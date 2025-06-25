$25 tourism-worker minimum wage gets pushback from regional Chamber of Commerce

A proposal to hike the minimum wage to $25 for tourism workers is being spearheaded by San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

On Tuesday, however, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce held a news conference, during which officials said the proposal would hurt businesses.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It will eliminate jobs, shut our businesses and cripple the industries that power San Diego's economy,” said chamber president Chris Cate.

The proposal would cover tourism, event-centers and janitorial-service workers.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Some employers were on hand Tuesday to voice their displeasure.

“We would not be able to stay in business," said local business owner Steven Pinard. "It would be that simple,”

Despite the pushback, San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera is defending his proposal.

“San Diego is very expensive," Elo-Rivera said. "We know that. Unfortunately, the wages have not kept up with expenses. So we've got folks who are seeing their rent increase by 40% over a five-year period, and their wages certainly aren't."

The proposal needs still needs to pass a municipal hurdle before going to the full city council. If it were to be passed by the full city council, it would not take effect until January 2026.