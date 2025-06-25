Business

$25 tourism-worker minimum wage gets pushback from regional Chamber of Commerce

Despite the opposition, San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera is defending his proposal.

By Kelvin Henry

Chamber of Commerce president Chris Cate at the news conference on Tuesday.
NBC 7

A proposal to hike the minimum wage to $25 for tourism workers is being spearheaded by San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

On Tuesday, however, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce held a news conference, during which officials said the proposal would hurt businesses.

“It will eliminate jobs, shut our businesses and cripple the industries that power San Diego's economy,” said chamber president Chris Cate.

The proposal would cover tourism, event-centers and janitorial-service workers.

Some employers were on hand Tuesday to voice their displeasure.

“We would not be able to stay in business," said local business owner Steven Pinard. "It would be that simple,”

Despite the pushback, San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera is defending his proposal.

“San Diego is very expensive," Elo-Rivera said. "We know that. Unfortunately, the wages have not kept up with expenses. So we've got folks who are seeing their rent increase by 40% over a five-year period, and their wages certainly aren't."

The proposal needs still needs to pass a municipal hurdle before going to the full city council. If it were to be passed by the full city council, it would not take effect until January 2026.

