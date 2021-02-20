25 Aztecs Get Another Double-Digit Win

It's one thing to win eight straight games. It's another thing entirely to win eight straight games by landslides.

San Diego State's men's basketball team extended its winning streak with a 75-57 win at Fresno State. All eight victories have come by double digits.

Against the Bulldogs, SDSU showed off something that will serve them well in the NCAA Tournament: its depth. Head coach Brian Dutcher put 10 players on the floor, all of them scored, and all but one of them got at least 12 minutes of playing time.

Senior Jordan Schakel led the way with 14 points on a near-perfect shooting night. Schakel hit all five of his shots, including a 4-4 night from 3-point range. The only thing he missed was his lone free throw attempt.

Fellow senior Terrell Gomez was right behind him with 13 points. Gomez hit all three of his 3-point tries. As a team the Aztecs went 8-12 from beyond the arc and the way the play defense, if they're shooting like that they're going to be awfully tough to beat.

The Aztecs have two more regular season games and they're big ones. Boise State comes to Viejas Arena for two games on Thursday and Saturday. If the Aztecs win both of those games there's a good chance they'll win the Mountain West Conference regular season championship.