30-acre brush fire in Jamul threatens structures; 0% contained

A brush fire that sparked in Jamul on Thanksgiving afternoon is threatening structures, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire is reported in the 1300 block of Highway 94 across the 13000 block of Vista Sage Lane in Jamul.

At around 2:46 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire grew to 30-35 acres with a critical rate of spread and an immediate structure threat to the area.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of the 13000 block of Highway 94 cross of the 13000 block of Vista Sage Lane in Jamul. The fire is 20-25 acres with a critical rate of spread. There’s an immediate structure threat to the area. #SageFire — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 23, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.