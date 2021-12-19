Mexico

23 Injured When Cable Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Mexico

The injured included 12 adults and 11 children

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed Sunday in southern Mexico, dumping a group heading to a Christmas party into a ravine and sending 23 people to the hospital, authorities said.

The civil defense office in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said people from the town of Santos Reyes Nopala were walking over the bridge to get to a party when the structure failed.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The injured included 12 adults and 11 children. Many were taken to a hospital in the nearby beach resort of Puerto Escondido.

Such bridges are not uncommon in rural Mexico. Most are supported by a combination of steel cables and wooden planks, but some are built with ropes.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 1,032 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Reported

Covid-19 2 hours ago

Snow, Vaccines and Fitness Trackers: How San Diego Organizations are Helping to Tackle COVID-19

It was not clear which type of bridge was involved in the collapse.

This article tagged under:

Mexicopedestrian bridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us