22-Year-Old Woman Killed By Suspected DUI Driver in Pacific Beach Is ID'd

Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay.

Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested for killing a pedestrian in a rollover wreck.

The impact killed Urbina Aragonez at the scene and left her 24-year- old companion pinned underneath the crashed pickup truck. After firefighters freed the man, paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The 22-year-old driver of the Toyota, who was not immediately named, was arrested on suspicion of murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to Sgt. Jeff Leisz of the San Diego Police Department.

Traffic Division officers responded to the event and were investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the above incidents are encouraged to call Traffic Division officers who were investigating the collision or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477