21-Year-Old Killed in Mission Bay Jet Ski, Boat Collision: Police

The 21-year-old man who collided with a boat while riding a Jet Ski in Mission Bay has died, according to the Sgt. Matthew Botkin of the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ski Beach when the Jet Ski and vessel collided. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken back to the shore by a family member who was also on the Jet Ski with him.

Once at the shore, CPR was rendered to the man and eventually a pulse was detected. He was then rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Although police did not release the victim's name, they did say he was from out-of-state.

The driver of the vessel fled the scene after the collision, but authorities said that person later called SDPD and gave a variety of reasons as to why they had to leave. Police did not specify what those reasons were.

The boat has since been impounded as evidence and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if the driver of the vessel was arrested or if they will face any charges.