20th Woman Comes Forward Against Deputy Richard Fischer

Deputy Richard Fischer appears in front of a judge to show proof he's wearing a monitoring bracelet while out on bail.

Yet another woman has come forward accusing sheriff's Deputy Richard Fischer of sexual misconduct.

In a new suit filed Friday — days before Fischer is expected in court — the victim claims she was sexually assaulted by the deputy exactly one year ago Sunday.

In the suit, the 25-year-old Escondido woman claims Fischer took her into custody after she caused an accident.

Fischer then drove her home and asked her if she wanted to a birthday kiss, when she refused, he sexually assaulted her in the back of his patrol car, according to the suit.

When the deputy asked if anyone else was home, she ran into her home, according to the claim filed in San Diego Superior Court.

Fischer was arrested and charged on Feb. 22. He is facing accusations from more than two dozens women who claim the six-year veteran kissed, hugged or inappropriately touched them while he was on duty.

Fischer said the claims against him are false.

"These false allegations are extremely hurtful and disheartening," he told NBC 7 in an interview on July 26.

All of the alleged incidents happened between 2015 and 2017.

The victim is suing the county of San Diego for $1 million for emotional distress, pain and suffering.

She is the 20th victim to come forward against Fischer.

Her attorney said the victim didn't come forward sooner because she was afraid Fischer would retaliate against her. Once the prosecution started, she decided to make her claim.

Fischer will be back at the Vista Courthouse on Tuesday morning for a readiness conference.

Fischer is out on bail and on unpaid administrative leave while the criminal case against him moves forward.