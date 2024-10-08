El Cajon

Grossmont High School math teacher named one of California's top 5 educators

Along with Kristen LoPrell, another San Diego County educator was named a 2025 California Teacher of the Year Finalist

By City News Service

Kristen LoPrell, a math teacher at Grossmont High School in El Cajon, was named among the five 2025 California Teachers of the Year.
San Diego County Office of Education

A Grossmont High School math teacher was named Tuesday among the five 2025 California Teachers of the Year.

Kristen LoPrell, a mathematics and AP calculus teacher at the El Cajon school, was recognized as one of "five outstanding teachers who have had a tremendous impact in their schools, students, and communities," according to the state Department of Education.

"These remarkable teachers have a lasting impact on their students, equipping them with the skills needed for success," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement. "They serve as an inspiration and exemplify the exceptional work happening in California schools."

In a statement released by the San Diego County Office of Education, LoPrell said, "This is the honor of my career. Teaching mathematics is pure joy for me. My students make my days brighter and helping them realize they can do math is my favorite."

Grossmont Union High School District Superintendent Mike Fowler called LoPrell "an outstanding educator whose dedication to ensuring every student has a path to success is demonstrated by her fierce commitment to improving instructional practices and by the many students who have testified to the positive influence she has had on their lives."

Along with LoPrell, another San Diego County educator was named a 2025 California Teacher of the Year Finalist.

Mackenzie Levine, a third- to fifth-grade mild to moderate Special Education teacher at Perry Elementary School in Paradise Hills, took one of six finalist spots.

The Teachers of the Year Program began in 1972 to honor outstanding educators and encourage others to enter the profession.

