2022 Tax Season Starts Monday

Yesenia Vega and Mickey Aguilar are among the many Americans who are eager to file their taxes.

“Usually the minute I have my W2’s I go to my guy,” said Aguilar.



While it may be an anticipated period for many this year’s tax filing season is likely to be another challenging one because of pandemic-related tax changes and the IRS’ backlog of returns from 2021.

“Due to the pandemic, they are somewhat behind,” said Juan Rodriguez Jr. owner of Tax Service Express. “We have contacted the IRS several times and they have advised us they are still working on tax returns from the last year."

Still, Rodriguez says there are some steps taxpayers can take to help ensure a quick refund.

First, he says you can speed things up by filing electronically. He recommends you also request your refund be processed via direct deposit and most importantly make sure you save all the letters you receive regarding child tax credit and stimulus payments. The IRS is expected to send out these letters this month.

“Not having these letters or these numbers will cause a delay in processing your tax return,” said Rodriguez.

The new changes are already causing some confusion.

“We’ve had several clients and several nonclients contact us about the child tax credit, stimulus payments, and several questions like that,” said Rodriguez.

If you find that you're still confused about something, Rodriguez' biggest recommendation this year is:

“Contact a tax professional with any questions you may have," said Rodriguez.