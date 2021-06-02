2021 US Open Returns to Torrey Pines in June

It's time to tee up in San Diego: the U.S. Open returns to the Torrey Pines Golf Course since its legendary finish in 2008.

The 121st U.S. Open Championship runs from June 17 to June 20.

In April, the United States Golf Association announced they will welcome a limited number of fans to the course and will be expected to follow certain protocols to get inside the gates.

Total attendance for the 2008 U.S. Open reached 295,000. Fans flocked to Torrey Pines to witness Tiger Woods' legendary victory, which ended with a Monday playoff against Rocco Mediate.

This year, fans can expect Phil Mickelson, a San Diego native who won the 2021 PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele, a San Diego native who also played for San Diego State, Hideki Matsuyama who won the 2021 Masters and Bryson Dechambeau, the defending champ.

The famed South course is shaping up to be a major challenge for the world’s best golfers, just as it was in 2008.

Here's what you need to know about the 2021 U.S. Open Championship:

Tickets

The USGA did not specify how many fans will be allowed to attend. Fans who have already purchased tickets will hear from the USGA on their plan. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 26.

Fans may purchase a maximum of two tickets for a single day.

Fans will be needing to meet the following criteria's to attend the championship:

California residents must show proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has been completed at least 14 days before the championship or that a negative result from a COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to attending the championship.

Out-of-state fans must provide proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has been completed at least 14 days prior to attending the championship. NOTE: Those who have a medical condition and cannot get vaccinated can show proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to attending the championship event if they are not a CA resident.



Fans will receive mobile tickets that will be sent their an email.

Due to limited capacity, complimentary tickets for juniors will not be offered this year.

COVID-19 Precautions: The U.S. open will follow guidelines as dictated by local and state authorities. Face coverings are required.

To view frequent asked questions regarding ticketing, click here.

Parking

Complimentary parking will be available at UCSD’s Pangea Parking Structure. Limited onsite parking will be available for a $35 per day fee at Torrey Pines North Course and must be purchased in advance.

A shuttle ride to the main admission gate will be offered to fans. Those who prefer to walk can expect a 3/4 of a mile walk to the main admission gate at the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the property in designated locations.

The USGA is expected to announce more information as the date of the championship gets closer.

Details may change as more information becomes available.