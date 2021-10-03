2021 Holiday Season May Look Like 2020 Season, Based On New CDC Recommendations

The 2020 holiday season was one unlike any other.

"Last year, for us, we kind of skipped it altogether,” said Golden Stone, a San Diego resident.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For Golden and Steven Stone there were no celebrations, no gatherings and no family visits.

"I have family members with autoimmune issues and you definitely don't want to put anybody through that," said Steven Stone. "You want to really play it safe. So we didn't get to do things like that.”

After spending their first holidays as a married couple alone, they’re hoping to change things up this year.

"Really the only reason we are getting together with family is that we are all vaccinated," said Golden Stone. "If it was extended family then maybe we would skip it but just small family gatherings, I think, are reasonable at this point.”

Newly released recommendations from the CDC continue to encourage outdoor and virtual events over indoor celebrations at this time. They recommend you wear a mask at all indoor public places and parties. And if you are hosting an indoor party, they suggest you keep a window open and let some fresh air in.

“Obviously, there's a little bit of a burnout factor," said Paul Schalch-Lepe, MD. "I mean, we've been hearing this sort of thing every time we have some holidays coming up or long weekends, you know? "We're hearing it over and over again. Certainly, now that more people are vaccinated. It's not wrong to think that well, you know, it's probably safer now and in a way, you know, we are out of the woods as long as we're vaccinated. Sure, that's a possibility. But think about breakthrough cases and the risk of still getting infected."

As COVID cases start to show signs of slowing Dr. Schalch-Lepe says now more than ever it is important we don't let our guard down.

"We're in the right trends but again, all it takes is an event like this where there's an increase in travel and increase in gatherings for that curve to again start to slow upward," said Schalch-Lepe.