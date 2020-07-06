Padres Shortened 2020 Schedule Released

Major League Baseball released its 60-game schedule for the 2020 season on Monday.

The Padres will start the sprint at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, July 24, with a 6:10 p.m. start at Petco Park. It's the kickoff of a four-game series and a stretch of 23 games against teams from the National League West.

The first road trip takes the Padres north to San Francisco for three games, followed by a visit to Colorado for three more before a series of three games in the East Village against the defending division champion Dodgers. The Padres see their first American League West opponent in Game 24, when they play the Rangers twice in a new stadium in Texas.

The Rangers come to San Diego for two immediately after that, followed by visits from the Astros and Mariners. If the Padres are in playoff contention down the stretch, they might catch a scheduling break: 12 of their last 18 games are at home, including their longest homestand (10 games) of the schedule. The Friars only have to leave the state of California once in the month of September, a three-game trip to Denver to play the Rockies.

The full schedule with start times can be found here.