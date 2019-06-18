The traveling art show, Wonderspaces, returns to San Diego's B Street Pier with more than a half dozen entirely new ways for visitors to immerse their senses.

The interactive art pieces from artists around the world, each that explores how people are shaped by their experiences, environments and relationships.

From "Anigma," a 360-degree art piece that interacts with guests' movement, to "Intersection," which allows guests to feel sound in total darkness, guests will become part of the show at Wonderspaces: In Common.