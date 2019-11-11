San Diegans lined up along the Embarcadero at Monday morning to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of U.S. military servicemembers who dedicated themselves to the country.

The 33rd annual Veterans Day Parade was one of dozens of events across the county to honor San Diego's large military community.

The procession was set to begin at 10 a.m. in front of the County Administration Building at the corner of North Harbor Drive near Grape Street before traveling along Broadway, past the USS Midway Museum, and ending on Pacific Highway at about noon.

For more information about parking, viewing locations and what to expect, visit here.

Meanwhile onboard the USS Midway Museum, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 were hosting the annual Salute to Service Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment and festivities will be held aboard the ship for active duty and veteran servicemembers and their families with military ID.

Outside the museum, Veterans would set up an Arlington Cemetery memorial on the front lawn using special memorial markers to represent servicemembers who died during their service.

Following the Veterans Day Parade, country music star Coffey Anderson and comedian Heather Marie were scheduled to perform a free Veterans Day concert at the Broadway Pier, where a host of Fleet Week San Diego events have been held to honor servicemembers. For more information about the concert, visit here.

With a half-dozen military bases and more than 100,000 enlisted servicemembers, San Diego has one of the largest military populations in the country.

Other Veterans Day events include:

Escondido VetFest

9:30 a.m., Grand Avenue

Dozens of floats are expected to travel down the parade route in downtown Escondido for the inaugural VetFest.

Sounds of Freedom Concert

2 to 6 p.m., Quartyard San Diego

The East Village community square, Quartyard, will host a concert by Original Grain and others to celebrate local veterans.

Miramar National Cemetery

3:30 p.m., Miramar National Cemetery

A tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery starting at 3:30 p.m.

La Mesa WWII Vets Honored

10:30 a.m., Westmont of La Mesa

Sharp HealthCare will hold a celebration at the senior living community in La Mesa. The Color Guard and a pinning ceremony will be held.