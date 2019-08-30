

Three-hundred tons of sand was hauled into San Diego earlier this week for the annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Expo. At this Labor Day weekend competition, sand is the medium of choice among artists.

The event takes place along Broadway Pier Saturday through Labor Day, where professional sand sculptors will showcase their temporary works.

Some of the "Master Class" artists will carve for days, creating incredibly detailed masterpieces. The public can look at the art and watch the pros in action before judging begins.

Here are some photos of the sand sculptures taking shape on Aug. 30, 2019.