Up Close: Impressive Works at 2019 US Sand Sculpting Challenge in San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Up Close: Impressive Works at 2019 US Sand Sculpting Challenge in San Diego

By Monica Garske

13 PHOTOS

29 minutes ago

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

Three-hundred tons of sand was hauled into San Diego earlier this week for the annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Expo. At this Labor Day weekend competition, sand is the medium of choice among artists.

The event takes place along Broadway Pier Saturday through Labor Day, where professional sand sculptors will showcase their temporary works.

Some of the "Master Class" artists will carve for days, creating incredibly detailed masterpieces. The public can look at the art and watch the pros in action before judging begins.

Here are some photos of the sand sculptures taking shape on Aug. 30, 2019.
More Photo Galleries
Reese Witherspoon Buys Malibu Farmhouse for $6.25 Million
MTV VMAs 2019: Best Moments From the Red Carpet to the Stage
Connect With Us
AdChoices