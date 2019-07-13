Home
Images: 2019 San Diego Pride Parade
By
Monica Garske
and
Ramon Galindo
10 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
The annual San Diego Pride Parade brought colorful floats and huge crowds to the streets of Hillcrest on July 13, 2019. Here's a look at the lively procession, all in support of the LGTBQ community.
