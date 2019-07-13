Images: 2019 San Diego Pride Parade - NBC 7 San Diego
Images: 2019 San Diego Pride Parade

By Monica Garske and Ramon Galindo

The annual San Diego Pride Parade brought colorful floats and huge crowds to the streets of Hillcrest on July 13, 2019. Here's a look at the lively procession, all in support of the LGTBQ community.
