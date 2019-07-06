San Diego Pride 2019: How to Watch the Parade

San Diego Pride weekend is upon us, which means the colorful Pride Parade will soon take over the streets of Hillcrest.

The annual parade goes down on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m., starting at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1600 University Avenue and Normal Street. The 1.1-mile route proceeds west on University Avenue, turns south on 6th Avenue, turns left on Balboa Drive and ends at Laurel Street.

Approximately 250,000 spectators are expected to turn out for the free parade, which includes lively floats, music and dancing all in support of the LGBTQ community.

Spectators line the route year after year, waving at those aboard the floats and dancing in the spirit of unity, inclusion, and diversity. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will partake in this year’s Pride parade with a float, so be sure to wave “hello” if you see us.

2018 San Diego Pride Festival

Organizers are expecting a 50 percent increase in ticket sales. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard with the details. (Published Saturday, July 14, 2018)

This year, the theme of San Diego Pride is “Stonewall 50: A Legacy of Liberation,” marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots – a turning point in the LGBT community’s fight for equality.

In addition to the big parade, Pride weekend in San Diego features many other events including highlights like the Spirit of Stonewall Rally (Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag) and the San Diego Pride Festival (Saturday and Sunday at Marston Point in Balboa Park).

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will have a booth at the San Diego Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, so drop by to say hello to us there, too.

San Diego Pride attracts big crowds, and parking will be at a premium in and around the parade and festival areas. Pride organizers suggest attendees park in the Old Naval Hospital parking lots at Park Boulevard and President’s Way near Balboa Park, and then take a free shuttle into the parade and festival areas.

Those shuttles will run continuously to the Pride Parade from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, dropping passengers off at Essex and Richmond Street, about a block south of University Avenue. The shuttles will also take attendees to the Pride Festival area, dropping off at Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street. The free shuttle returns Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to take attendees to the festival zone. Get more information about parking here.

In addition to the rally, parade and festival, the San Diego Pride celebration features several other events. For additional details on those, visit Pride’s website here.

Economic Impact of 2018 Pride Festival