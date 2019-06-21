

It just wouldn't be San Diego Comic-Con International without the head-turning costumes.

Each year, fervent fans go all out at the pop culture convention by dressing up as their favorite characters from the worlds of fantasy, science fiction, television and beyond.

As San Diego gears up for 2019 Comic-Con, we're looking back at a sampling of the unforgettable get-ups worn by fans at the expo over the past 10 years, from 2009 to last year.

And, if you're starting to pull together your 2019 San Diego Comic-Con look, this little trip down memory lane could serve as serious inspiration when you bust out the sewing machine, Spandex and sequins.

Wishing you all of the capes, masks, and flashy accessories your fanboy or fangirl heart could ever dream of. Happy Comic-Con, San Diego.