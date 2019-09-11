2019 MCAS Miramar Air Show: What to Know

The MCAS Miramar Air Show is back at the end of this month for its 64th year of captivating audiences and craning necks with military and civilian aerobatic displays.

This year’s theme is “A Salute to First Responders,” honoring the service of local police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

The weekend air show runs Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday and features aerial performances from national and international groups including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.K.’s Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows Team, along with Marine Corps aircraft like the F-35B Lightning II and the MV-22 Osprey. Static displays will represent aircraft from the Marine Corps, Navy, Army, and Air Force, as well as civilian and historical aircraft.

General admission is free, with “bring your own” seating available on both ends of the flight line.

2019 MCAS Miramar Air Show Honoring First Responders

NBC 7's Monica Dean welcomes MCAS Miramar Commanding Officer Colonel Charles Dockery to the studio to talk about the always exciting annual airshow. (Published Friday, Sept. 6, 2019)

If you’re looking for some shade or a reserved seat, you can find a variety of preferred paid seating options starting at $12 online.

The show also encourages K-12 student groups to come on Friday for Student Day to meet and greet military and civilian aviators and learn about the military and aviation world using a hands-on approach. Student group registration is available on the show’s website.

The gates open daily at 8 a.m. and the show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day’s performance lineup is available here.

Security at the show is using a new Clear Bag Policy that allows one large clear bag per person, so any purses or bags not conforming to this rule will not be permitted inside. For a full list of prohibited items and restrictions, click here.

You must have a valid drivers license, current registration and proof of insurance to bring your vehicle onto base. Parking areas depend on what kind of ticket you have. General Admission, Grandstands, and Box Seat ticket holders may use the North, East/Main, or West Gates and will be directed to general parking areas.

Preferred Parking requires special passes and is accessible from Harris Plant Road off Kearny Villa Road. Pass holders will be directed to the South Gate.

Chalet ticket holders must enter through the South Gate off the Harris Plant Road exit of Kearny Villa Rd.

For handicapped parking, use the West or North Gates.

The air show has also designated a rideshare pickup and drop-off station to ease parking and traffic congestion this year. It is located by the McDonald’s at the southeast corner of Elrod Avenue and Mitscher Way.