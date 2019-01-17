It's time for tee in San Diego: the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open swings into town soon, bringing the stars of the PGA Tour to the links – plus plenty of opportunities for fans to mix and mingle at a picture-perfect golf course.

The prestigious PGA Tour golf tournament runs from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27 at the scenic, seaside Torrey Pines Golf Course. This marks the 52nd time the event is being held at the golf course.

As always, fans will be able to see their favorite pro golfers up close, including big names like Tiger Woods, who signed on to play the tournament this week. Woods has won the tourney seven times in his career, including 20 years ago in 1999 and then in 2003; 2005; 2006; 2007; 2008; and 2013.

Woods also won his last major championship at Torrey Pines, at the 2008 U.S. Open. He loves the tracks on the San Diego coast, and his appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open will certainly be a big draw for spectators.

Also on the roster of links legends is defending champion Jason Day, who won the tournament in 2018 and 2015, Rory McIlroy, who committed to the tournament for the first time in his career, and Rickey Fowler, to name a few.

San Diego players to watch include Poway High School alum and four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman. San Diego State University alums J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele will also take the tee, as well as Torrey Pines High School graduates Pat Perez, Jamie Lovemark, and Michael Kim. Though not local, another standout is 20-year-old Chilean sensation, Joaquin Niemann.

Hometown favorite Phil Mickelson has not yet signed on to play the tournament. The Century Club of San Diego, the organization that hosts the Farmers Insurance Open, said the deadline for players to commit is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Tickets to the tourney are now available online. General admission is $60, but for $90 spectators can upgrade to include access to the high-energy Sports Bar on Hole 15 or splurge on a $295 all-inclusive ticket that comes with even more perks. Tickets for kids ages 13 to 17 cost $25; kids under 12 get in free.

In addition to attracting some of the biggest names in the sport, the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open will also feature an array of specialty food and drink options. The venues around the golf course are equipped to entertain the 100,000+ spectators expected to attend the 4-day event.

Where to Hang Out

Organizers say the “epicenter” for spectators is the ServPro Fan Village located at the convergence of three holes: behind the 15th green, adjacent to the 17th fairway, just a few hundred feet from the 18th tee. Here, fans can enjoy the 30,000-square-foot Michelob ULTRA Zone featuring premium food and drink offerings.

The Fan Village also boasts an official tournament gear tent and a fan-friendly expo featuring interactive displays and the latest in golf equipment. The venue will also house The Fringe on the 15th green, showcasing artisan food and a premium cash bar. The Fringe opens to the public daily, once the last group has played through the 15th hole.

‘Tiger Effect’ is Strong at 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

NBC 7’s Todd Strain speaks with 2017 Farmers Insurance Open director Peter Ripa about the “Tiger Effect” – how Tiger Woods’ appearance at this year’s PGA Tour tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course has impacted attendance and ticket sales. Ripa also shares what’s coming up this weekend at the tourney for spectators heading to the links. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

After play wraps up each day – usually around 3:30 p.m. – the Post Party presented by Harrah’s Resort SoCal will take over the fan zone, giving spectators a place to mingle while enjoying local DJs and Happy Hour drink specials.

For spectators who want to recharge, the Swell Coffee Co. Grove located between the 7th and 18th fairways will include concessions and picnic benches.

On the north side of the par-3 18th green will be the Grey Goose 19th Hole and Flight Deck, an area that boasts an elevated viewing deck with panoramic views of the golf course. Spectators can also grab the tournament’s signature 2019 cocktail here, a little concoction dubbed the “Torrey Breeze” featuring Grey Goose Vodka and black raspberry lemonade.

Meanwhile, near the 1st tee and 18th hole of the South Course, spectators will find the Grey Goose La Cantine offering those early-morning Bloody Marys. This is also an excellent area to catch a glimpse of the players, either at the practice putting green or in the dedicated autograph area.

Not Your Dad's Golf Tournament: Farmers Insurance Open

The 2017 Farmers Insurance Open isn't just about golf -- it's about mixing, mingling and socializing. NBC 7's Todd Strain takes a look at the party zones scattered at Torrey Pines Golf Course and how the tourney has turned into a seaside social event. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

Where to Park

As for parking, fans will have a few paid parking lot options throughout the weekend. Organizers recommend fans buy their parking passes ahead of time.

On Thursday and Friday, attendees can park at either the Del Mar Fairgrounds ($20) or SeaWorld ($22). Each paid parking lot includes access to round-trip shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., which will drop off tournament attendees at the main entrance to the Gliderport.

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees can park at the Sanford Consortium (2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr.), which is a short walk to the main entrance of the tournament, or Scripps A (10800 N. Torrey Pines Rd.), which is a three-tenths of a mile walk to the east entrance. A lot called Scripps B (3506 Cray Ct.) will also be available; that area is located about a half-mile from the east entrance. Parking at these lots costs $30. As of Jan. 17, the Sanford Consortium lot appeared to be sold out.

Fans can also use ride-sharing services to get to the event. Those who use Uber can get dropped off at the designated Uber lounge adjacent to the main entrance. There is also free bicycle parking in the Bike Valet area (2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr.) adjacent to the main entrance.

What to Eat



Of course, if you're spending much of your day at the green enjoying those spectacular ocean views, you'll want to grab some grub.

Concessions will be plentiful, with breakfast, lunch and snack options available for purchase throughout the tournament, plus beer wine and cocktails.

Some tourney-themed options are the Torrey BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich, a brioche bun stacked with tender burgundy tri-tip from Cardiff Seaside Market, honey BBQ sauce, and crispy onions, or the Torrey Breakfast Burrito, also filled with burgundy tri-tip, plus scrambled eggs, potato, cheddar cheese and salsa.

For a full guide of what to eat and drink at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, click here.