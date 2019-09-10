The 2019-2020 cruise season at the Port of San Diego begins on Sept. 10.

With new ships and trips, the Port of San Diego launched its cruise season Tuesday, its long lineup of vessels destined for wanderlust-worthy places including the Sea of Cortez, Tahiti, and the Hawaiian Islands.

According to the Port of San Diego, the 2019-2020 season will bring 104 cruise calls to San Diego’s waterfront – up from 92 the previous season. Aboard those cruises will be approximately 338,000 passengers, which is 43,000 more passengers than last season.

The season kicks off with the arrival of Le Soleal, a luxury ship from the French cruise company, Ponant. Le Soleal is bound for a 14-day cruise to the Sea of Cortez.

The Carnival Cruise Line returns to San Diego this season; it was last here in 2011. This time around, the Carnival Miracle will head to the port beginning Dec. 1.

Photo credit: Port of San Diego

That ship will offer 12 cruises boasting itineraries like a seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise, a 13-day Panama Canal trip, and a 15-day Hawaiian Island cruise.

Other ships making calls on the Port of San Diego this season are:

Celebrity Cruises

Princess Cruises

Windstar

Oceania

Crystal Cruises

Viking Cruises

Regent Seven Seas

Phoenix Reisen

Norwegian Cruise Line

Long-term port partners Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line will also return.

According to the Port of San Diego, Disney Cruise Line will offer 16 trips beginning Oct. 4. This includes the brand’s popular Halloween on High Seas Baja Cruise, a five-night Pacific Coast Cruise, and two, four or five-night Baja cruises on the Disney Wonder.

Holland America Line’s offerings include a 28-day Incan Empires Cruise, California Coast tours, and a 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas trip.

According to the port, San Diego is California’s third busiest cruise port after Long Beach and Los Angeles. Each cruise that starts and ends in San Diego “has an average of $2 million in economic impact to the region,” a press release said.

“The cruise business is a significant economic generator for our region, bringing thousands of new visitors with each cruise call,” said Garry Bonelli, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners.

All aboard!