It's time for tee in San Diego: the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open is swinging into town, bringing the best of the PGA Tour to the links – plus plenty of opportunities for mixing and mingling.

The prestigious PGA Tour golf tournament runs from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28 at the scenic, seaside Torrey Pines Golf Course. Fans will be able to see their favorite players up close, including the world's most recognizable golfer, Tiger Woods.

Woods will, once again, try to tame the Torrey tourney, making his 2018 PGA Tour debut at the course he knows well. Woods has won this tournament a record seven times (1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013). The last tournament he played on tour was the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, when he missed the cut by four shots.

Woods also won his last major championship at Torrey Pines, at the 2008 U.S. Open. He loves the tracks on the San Diego coast and his appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open will certainly be a big draw for spectators.

Also on the roster is San Diego-born Phil Mickelson and Poway High School alum and four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman. San Diego State University alums J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele will also take a swing at the tournament, as well as Torrey Pines High School graduate Michael Kim. Locals Pat Perez and Jamie Lovemark are also expected to play.

Spectators can purchase several ticket options for the tourney, depending on which day they want to head to the golf course and what they want to do when they get there. Basic one-day passes start around $50.

Several upgraded zones along the course will offer food, drinks, music and prime seating. This includes The Fringe presented by Harrah’s Resort SoCal, an area on the 15th green with a sports bar vibe. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, after the final hole, this area will host a post-party. Admission to The Fringe sets you back $85 daily. For details on these VIP zones, click here.

As for parking, fans will have a few paid parking options throughout the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, attendees can park at either the Del Mar Fairgrounds ($20) or Sunrunner (5187 Pacific Highway) ($10). Each parking lot will offer free shuttle service to the main entrance at the Gliderport from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees can park at the Sanford Consortium (2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr.), which is a short walk to the entrance of the tournament, or Scripps A (10800 N. Torrey Pines Rd.), which is a three-tenths of a mile walk to the east entrance. A lot called Scripps B (3506 Cray Ct.) will also be available; that area is located about a half-mile from the east entrance. Parking prices at these three lots range between $25 and $30.

Of course, if you're spending a day at the green enjoying those spectacular ocean views, you'll want to grab some grub. Concessions will be plentiful, with breakfast, lunch and snacks available for purchase throughout the tournament, plus beer, wine and cocktails.

Stroll over to areas like The Grove or 2 Green (NC) and 6th Fairway for lunch specials, or if you get there bright and early, the 1st Tee Concession area or Main Entrance Concession for breakfast, served until 12 p.m.