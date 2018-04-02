2018 California Distinguished Schools in San Diego County

A generic photo of a classroom with student desk in San Diego, California

The 2018 California Distinguished Schools Program recognizes California elementary schools that have made exceptional gains in implementing academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education.

In the Chula Vista Elementary School District, Loma Verde Elementary School was recognized for using chats, collaborative discussions and other tools to improve test scores over a two-year period for English learners by 24 percent in math and 23 percent in English.

Here is the list of local schools recognized by the state of California:

Cajon Valley Union, Bostonia Language Academy

Cardiff Elementary, Ada W. Harris Elementary

Carlsbad Unified, Aviara Oaks Elementary

Carlsbad Unified, Pacific Rim Elementary

Chula Vista Elementary, Cook (Hazel Goes) Elementary

Chula Vista Elementary, Loma Verde Elementary

Chula Vista Elementary, Veterans Elementary

Fallbrook Union Elementary, San Onofre Elementary

Poway Unified Monterey, Ridge Elementary

Poway Unified, Park Village Elementary

Poway Unified, Willow Grove Elementary

San Diego Unified, Barnard Elementary

San Diego Unified, Benchley/Weinberger Elementary

San Diego Unified, Chesterton Elementary

San Diego Unified, Edison Elementary

San Diego Unified, Elevate Elementary

San Diego Unified, Gage Elementary

San Diego Unified, Garfield Elementary

San Diego Unified, Green Elementary

San Diego Unified, Hancock Elementary

San Diego Unified, Holmes Elementary

San Diego Unified, Jerabek Elementary

San Diego Unified, La Jolla Elementary

San Diego Unified, Miller Elementary

San Diego Unified, Miramar Ranch Elementary

San Diego Unified, Sessions Elementary

San Diego Unified, Toler Elementary

San Diego Unified, Nye Elementary

San Marcos Unified, San Elijo Elementary

San Ysidro Elementary, Ocean View Hills

Solana Beach Elementary, Skyline Elementary

Solana Beach Elementary, Solana Pacific Elementary

Vista Unified Empresa, Elementary

In all, 287 elementary schools were honored under the program that replaces the previous program - California Gold Ribbon Schools.