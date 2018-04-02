2018 California Distinguished Schools in San Diego County

The 2018 California Distinguished Schools Program recognizes California elementary schools that have made exceptional gains in implementing academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education.
In the Chula Vista Elementary School District, Loma Verde Elementary School was recognized for using chats, collaborative discussions and other tools to improve test scores over a two-year period for English learners by 24 percent in math and 23 percent in English.
Here is the list of local schools recognized by the state of California:
- Cajon Valley Union, Bostonia Language Academy
- Cardiff Elementary, Ada W. Harris Elementary
- Carlsbad Unified, Aviara Oaks Elementary
- Carlsbad Unified, Pacific Rim Elementary
- Chula Vista Elementary, Cook (Hazel Goes) Elementary
- Chula Vista Elementary, Loma Verde Elementary
- Chula Vista Elementary, Veterans Elementary
- Fallbrook Union Elementary, San Onofre Elementary
- Poway Unified Monterey, Ridge Elementary
- Poway Unified, Park Village Elementary
- Poway Unified, Willow Grove Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Barnard Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Benchley/Weinberger Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Chesterton Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Edison Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Elevate Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Gage Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Garfield Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Green Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Hancock Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Holmes Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Jerabek Elementary
- San Diego Unified, La Jolla Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Miller Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Miramar Ranch Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Sessions Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Toler Elementary
- San Diego Unified, Nye Elementary
- San Marcos Unified, San Elijo Elementary
- San Ysidro Elementary, Ocean View Hills
- Solana Beach Elementary, Skyline Elementary
- Solana Beach Elementary, Solana Pacific Elementary
- Vista Unified Empresa, Elementary
In all, 287 elementary schools were honored under the program that replaces the previous program - California Gold Ribbon Schools.