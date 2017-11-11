NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 hosted the annual Salute to Service Festival aboard USS Midway Saturday, an event for U.S. military veterans, active duty service members and their families in honor of Veterans Day. The festival featured live music, activities for kids and free food and drinks. It was also a place for veterans to find resources, from seminars on how to use VA benefits to workshops on building equity. Here’s a look at the event. NBC 7 thanks each and every veteran for their service and sacrifices.