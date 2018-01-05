A state police dispatcher helped a father through the birth of his newborn daughter along I-91 this morning.

You may be meeting a lot of little Emmas and Liams in the coming months in San Diego County: those were the most popular baby names of 2017 in the region.

The County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is in charge of recording all births in the region each year. The records include those babies’ names, too, providing data on the monikers that are most-used in San Diego County. Those stats are usually released the first week of the new year, once all of those babies from last year have been tallied -- so here we are.

In 2017, the HHSA recorded a total of 43,942 babies born in the count: 22,488 bouncing baby boys and 21,454 sweet baby girls.

The No. 1 names chosen by San Diego County parents were familiar ones: Liam for boys and Emma for girls. Emma also topped the same list in 2016, while Liam clutched the No. 2 spot. According to the HHSA, there were 282 Emmas born in San Diego County last year, and 222 Liams.

The second most popular baby names for boys and girls in the county were Mia – with 251 of them born in 2017 – and Oliver, of which 195 were born.

In third place was Isabella – 225 of them born in San Diego last year – and, for a three-way tie for boys: Mateo, Noah and Sebastian. There were 194 of each of those little guys born in 2017 in San Diego County.

More top baby names on the list included: