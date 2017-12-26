2017 Holiday Shopping Season Brings Increase in Sales

On the day after Christmas, retailers saw an increase in consumer spending, according to NBC News.

The 2017 holiday shopping season was described as a success on the day after Christmas with Americans giving – or at least spending – more than the previous year.

NBC News reports retail sales jumped more than 4 percent over estimates with online shopping up 24 percent over the holiday season.

The online retail giant Amazon described “record levels” of customers shopping on its site in November and December with more than 4 million people signing up as Prime members or starting a free trial over the course of one week, according to a CNBC report.

The business news website said Amazon is expected to grab the bulk, or more than 50 percent, of new holiday online sales in 2017.

Among the “hot” items on the Amazon website were the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, Fingerlings and the Instant Pot multi-cooker.