2,000+ Boxes of Food to Be Given at South Bay Food Distribution

More than 2,000 boxes of food will be given to families in need on for the holidays at Southwestern College.

The Tuesday morning food distribution is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. but people who need the extra help began to line up at 5 a.m.

It’s been a difficult year full of personal and financial loss so non-profit organization South Bay Community Services teamed up with Southwestern College, the Sweetwater Union High School District and I Love to Glean to offer residents some support.

All of these cars are in line for a holiday food distribution event at Southwestern College. It doesn’t start until 9am, but people began showing up before 5. @nbcsandiego @swc_news @sbcommunity pic.twitter.com/09r3BTXuSr — Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 (@AudraStaffordTV) December 22, 2020

Each box at the distribution will come with fresh and non-perishable foods that will be given on a first come, first served basis. The organizations said in a statement that each box has food with “five to ten times” the amount that is given at their other food distributions during the weekdays.

Those who are interested in going to the distribution can make line at Southwestern College, which is located at 900 Otay Lakes Rd. in Chula Vista.