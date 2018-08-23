Nearly 3,000 without Power in East County - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Nearly 3,000 without Power in East County

The outage happened around 9:30 p.m.

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Young Chargers Players Turn Heads
    NBC 7
    A power pole in Descanso, California on Oct. 23, 2017.

    Nearly 3,000 customers in the East County are without power Thursday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

    The outage occurred just before 9:30 p.m. and affecting the communities of Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon, Santee and Carlton Hills, according to SDG&E outage map.

    The utility is still looking into what caused 2,936 customers to lose power but it is expected to be restored around midnight.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices