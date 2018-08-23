Nearly 3,000 without Power in East County

Nearly 3,000 customers in the East County are without power Thursday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The outage occurred just before 9:30 p.m. and affecting the communities of Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon, Santee and Carlton Hills, according to SDG&E outage map.

The utility is still looking into what caused 2,936 customers to lose power but it is expected to be restored around midnight.

No other information was available.

