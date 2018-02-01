200 in Fallbrook Without Power After Car Takes Down Power Pole

A power pole taken down by a car has left 200 people in the Fallbrook area without electricity.

The vehicle struck the pole at 6024 Camino Del Rey at around 3:16 p.m., according to North County Fire (NCF).

Camino Del Rey is closed from San Luis Rey track to Via Maria Elena until further notice.

One patient was transported to Tri-City Hospital with unknown injuries, NCF said.

San Diego Gas and Electric has been called to the area to assess the damage.

No other information was available.

