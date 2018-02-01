200 in Fallbrook Without Power After Car Takes Down Power Pole - NBC 7 San Diego
200 in Fallbrook Without Power After Car Takes Down Power Pole

By Rafael Avitabile

Published at 4:45 PM PST on Feb 1, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    A power pole taken down by a car has left 200 people in the Fallbrook area without electricity.

    The vehicle struck the pole at 6024 Camino Del Rey at around 3:16 p.m., according to North County Fire (NCF).

    Camino Del Rey is closed from San Luis Rey track to Via Maria Elena until further notice.

    One patient was transported to Tri-City Hospital with unknown injuries, NCF said.

    San Diego Gas and Electric has been called to the area to assess the damage.

    No other information was available.

