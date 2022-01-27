Carmel Valley

200 Black Market Ivory Artifacts Seized From Man Who Sold From Carmel Valley Garage

The ivory collection consisted mostly of elephant ivory and included chess sets, a room divider with screens made of ivory, portions of elephant tusks, carvings of the "eight immortals" of Chinese mythology and a geisha statue, among other items

An ivory artifact seized from a Carmel Valley man after he was found selling the illegal items on the black market.
San Diego City Attorney

A man who illegally sold ivory carvings out of his Carmel Valley garage was forced to forfeit his entire collection instead of facing jail time, city officials said Thursday.

On Monday, Stephen Shu Wang, 54, was court-ordered to surrender more than 200 ivory artifacts and other art pieces he intended to sell in violation of the law, according to a release from the San Diego City Attorney's Office.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In 2020, agents from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered advertisements for ivory items for sale online. On two separate occasions, Wang sold undercover agents thousands of dollars worth of ivory items. These sales sparked a search warrant and seizure of the entire collection.

Wang was charged with 15 misdemeanors in September 2021; one count of possession of a prohibited animal part for personal gain, seven counts of purchasing and selling ivory in violation of the California Fish and Game code; and seven counts of importing, possessing or selling prohibited animal parts, officials said.

An ivory artifact seized from a Carmel Valley man after he was found selling the illegal items on the black market.
San Diego City Attorney
An ivory artifact seized from a Carmel Valley man after he was found selling the illegal items on the black market.

The ivory collection consisted mostly of elephant ivory and included chess sets, a room divider with screens made of ivory, portions of elephant tusks, carvings of the "eight immortals" of Chinese mythology and a geisha statue, among other items.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: CDC Research Indicates Boosters are Effective at Preventing Severe Illness

team usa Jan 26

Get to Know Oceanside Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor And Sign Up for Winter Olympics Newsletter

Authorities determined that most of Wang's collection was ivory from elephants, but did recover walrus and hippopotamus tusks as well.

"Estimating the value of the items is difficult, since there is no legal market for their sale or purchase," Leslie Wolf Branscomb with the city attorney's office said, "but altogether, they would likely fetch more than $100,000 on the black market."

Purchasing, selling, possessing or trading nearly all ivory is prohibited by state, federal and international law.

An ivory artifact seized from a Carmel Valley man after he was found selling the illegal items on the black market.
San Diego City Attorney
An ivory artifact seized from a Carmel Valley man after he was found selling the illegal items on the black market.

"The illegal and immoral ivory trade only serves to encourage the senseless slaughter of elephants and other endangered species," City Attorney Mara Elliott said. "In partnership with the Department of Fish & Wildlife, we will continue to pursue and prosecute anyone who traffics in these black market goods."

Wang faced eight years in prison and fines between $40,000 and $320,000, however the defense was granted court-ordered diversion, the released stated. In addition to surrendering the ivory collection, Wang must also complete 100 hours of volunteer work with a nonprofit that focuses on animal conservation.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy City Attorney Jordan DuBois of the city attorney's Nuisance Abatement Unit.

This article tagged under:

Carmel ValleyBlack MarketIvory
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us