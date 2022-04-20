$20 Pet Adoption Fee Promo Available at San Diego Humane Society

Looking for a new pet to join your household? Now may be a good time for responsible pet owners to get a new best friend since the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is reducing its adoption fees for adult animals.

For a limited time, the adoption fees will be reduced to $20. The promotion was made possible by a sponsorship from Purina, according to SDHS.

“Your best friend could be waiting for you, right here at San Diego Humane Society,” Jessica Des Lauriers, San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “Right now, we have more than 400 pets available for adoption, just waiting to give a new family unconditional love.”

The promotion, which excludes livestock, will be available from Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information on adopting a pet from SDHS, or to see which animals are available for adoption, click here.