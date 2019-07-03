20-Year-Old's Family Says He Was Shot and Killed by His Own Friend

NBC 7's Steven Luke talked with swimmers -- some more experienced than others -- about the significance of the renovated pool. (Published 2 minutes ago)

The family of a 20-year-old shot to death in his own driveway says the victim and his alleged killer were once friends.

Tyshawn Powell was found unresponsive in his driveway on the 6200 block of Childs Avenue on Saturday just before 1 p.m. Responding officers could not save him.

Two teenagers, 19-year-old Angelo Roshon Richardson Jr. and 18-year-old Mikayla Ann Castillo were taken into custody hours later.

At Richardson's arraignment on Wednesday, Powell's family said the two men were friends, and that Powell was even letting Richardson sleep in his van.

Prosecutors say the two were arguing that morning when Powell fired multiple shots at Richardson. At least one shot hit Powell in the head, and several others hit his home while his family members were inside.

Richardson fled the scene and was arrested by SDPD nearby. He was in possession of a firearm at the time he was arrested, prosecutors said.

At the time of the alleged shooting, Richardson was on probation for a felony robbery charge stemming from a 2018 incident in El Cajon.

Powell faces four counts, including murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm, and prohibited person with possession of ammunition. If convicted on all charges, he could face 86 years to life in prison.

Powell’s family said up a memorial with flowers and candles outside of their home. They want him to be remembered for the man he was becoming who had a big heart and enjoyed helping others.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.