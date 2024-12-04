2-year-old boy fatally shot in Rancho Cucamonga parking lot

Deputies said the toddler's 7-year-old brother found a gun in the truck's glovebox.

By Karla Rendon

An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot and killed in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at a parking lot in a shopping plaza located at 8250 Day Creek Blvd. There, deputies found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies said the boy and his 7-year-old brother when inside a truck when the older child found a gun in the glovebox. SBSD said the discovery resulted in the shooting.

The name of the deceased was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

