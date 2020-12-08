Smoke Rises Above San Diego From Two Wildfires in Mexico

Cal Fire San Diego firefighters were responding Tuesday to a wildfire at the U.S.-Mexico Border that had burned about two acres on the U.S. side while a second wildfire south of the border was sending smoke over San Diego.

The 10-acre wildfire near the base of Otay Mountain was burning mostly in Mexico.

Cal Fire resources were sent to assist at around 2:30 p.m. A helitanker was called in due to difficult terrain in the area but an hour later, the agency said progress was being made in the area.

At around 4:45 p.m., the agency said forward progress had been stopped.

#Border26Fire east of Otay [final] Firefighters will remain at scene approx. two hours for mop-up and containment. pic.twitter.com/SJ2U5fuZUM — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, another wildfire burning in Tecate, Mexico had burned more than 7,000 acres. Smoke from the fire was rising into the air above San Diego County, creating a haze that could be seen from Downtown San Diego.

The wildfires erupted as the region was under a red flag warning due to Santa Ana conditions. Any spark has the potential to quickly grow into a large blaze amid the extreme wind conditions.

While San Diego County has not had any wildfires amid this red flag event, several residents were without power as a precaution. San Diego Gas & Electric conducts the power safety shut offs to ensure that gusty winds don't knock down live power lines and cause wildfires.