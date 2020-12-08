Smoke Rises Above San Diego From Two Wildfires in Mexico

Cal Fire San Diego firefighters were responding Tuesday to a wildfire at the U.S.-Mexico Border that had burned about two acres on the U.S. side while a second wildfire south of the border was sending smoke over San Diego.
The 10-acre wildfire near the base of Otay Mountain was burning mostly in Mexico.
Cal Fire resources were sent to assist at around 2:30 p.m. A helitanker was called in due to difficult terrain in the area but an hour later, the agency said progress was being made in the area.
At around 4:45 p.m., the agency said forward progress had been stopped.
Meanwhile, another wildfire burning in Tecate, Mexico had burned more than 7,000 acres. Smoke from the fire was rising into the air above San Diego County, creating a haze that could be seen from Downtown San Diego.
The wildfires erupted as the region was under a red flag warning due to Santa Ana conditions. Any spark has the potential to quickly grow into a large blaze amid the extreme wind conditions.
While San Diego County has not had any wildfires amid this red flag event, several residents were without power as a precaution. San Diego Gas & Electric conducts the power safety shut offs to ensure that gusty winds don't knock down live power lines and cause wildfires.