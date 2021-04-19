2 Vista Residents Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Arizona

Two people from Vista, California, died when the small plane they were in for a short flight across Arizona crashed Sunday night.

Timothy Michael Gill, 37, and Joylani Roseann Kamalu, 38, were reported missing Sunday night by a family member who said the pair had not arrived to work as scheduled earlier that day.

Gill and Kamalu were supposed to be on a flight from Sedona, Arizona to the Grand Canyon Airport. They were scheduled to arrive at their destination at 9 a.m. Sunday but never made it, according to the family member.

"Investigators immediately focused on attempting to search for the aircraft at the Sedona and Grand Canyon airports," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation eventually led law enforcement officers to an area near the Williams Airport, also known as the HA Clark Airfield, about halfway on the plane's scheduled route.

A crashed plane was located in a wooded area at about 1:40 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Both Gill and Kamalu were pronounced dead at the crash site.

It is unclear what caused the small plane to go down. The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.