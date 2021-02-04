Ford Mustang

2 Undocumented People Found in Trunk After Pursuit near Campo: USBP

A driver of a Ford Mustang was arrested Wednesday near Campo after leading U.S. Border Patrol officers on a pursuit.

At around 5 p.m. a Ford Mustang, driven by a woman, fled at a high rate of speed from the USBP checkpoint located on Interstate 8 near Campo. As the vehicle exited I-8 west on Main Street, it collided with another vehicle, USBP said.

Jeff Stephenson, a USBP agent, said two undocumented immigrants were found in the truck of the Mustang.

All occupants in the Mustang were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The civilian in the other vehicle was evaluated and cleared by first responders.

No other information was available.

