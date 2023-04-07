Boy, 14, Among Those Arrested After Fatal Shooting Local Rapper in Clairemont Park

Two teenagers were jailed Thursday in connection with a shooting that fatally wounded a local rapper six weeks ago in a Clairemont-area park.

The San Diego Police Department announced officers arrested on Thursday 19-year-old Julian James Vargas and a 14-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he's a minor. Both teens are being held behind bars and are accused of murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Caesar Lopez-Sandoval.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before noon on Feb. 19 found Lopez-Sandoval suffering from gunshot injuries to his upper body in a grassy area near a set of bleachers at North Clairemont Recreation Center on Bannock Avenue.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The victim was arguing with two other people when the shooting occurred, NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

Detectives have determined that Lopez-Sandoval, a rapper who went by the stage name Alo Bandz, was shot during a brief fight with two youths who ran off to the south following the fatal gunfire, according to police.

What prompted the dispute that led to the shooting remains unclear.

Vargas and the underage suspect were booked into county jail and juvenile hall.