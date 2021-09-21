2 Stabbed, Student Punched in Brawl Outside Oceanside High School

Two people were stabbed and a student was punched in the face during a brawl outside Oceanside High School Monday afternoon, police said.

The suspect is a 17-year-old Oceanside High School student who knew some of the victims prior to the fight, which was "a result of an ongoing dispute between parties," the Oceanside Police Department said.

During the altercation, which started at about 3:30 p.m., an El Camino High School graduate was stabbed in the stomach, Oceanside police Lt. John McKean said. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but after an emergency surgery, she is expected to survive.

An Oceanside High School student was punched in the face and sustained injuries to her mouth, police said.

A 19-year-old man who was walking in the area and unrelated to the original fight was also stabbed, McKean said. The man was taken to Tri-City Hospital and is expected to survive.

The 17-year-old suspect took off following the fight. He has not yet been arrested, police said.

The investigation into the stabbings is still ongoing. It was not clear what sparked the fight.