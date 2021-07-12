shooting

2 Shot Near Otay Mesa Border Crossing

By City News Service

Shooting victims at hospital
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry between the U.S.-Mexico border early Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.

San Diego police believe the shooting happened on the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border sometime before 4:45 a.m. Then, the two victims walked through the border crossing to the U.S. side, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Their ages were not immediately available. NBC 7 was working to determine if the individuals were U.S. citizens.

Police said U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of State are investigating the incident.

